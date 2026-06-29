Supreme Court Expands Presidential Power: Trump's FTC Victory

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court endorsed former President Donald Trump’s decision to dismiss a Democratic member of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), thereby amplifying his influence over government regulatory bodies. This decision overturns the 1935 Humphrey's Executor v. United States precedent, which allowed Congress to protect certain agency leaders from being removed by the president at will.

With a 6-3 decision, the justices invalidated the tenure protections for FTC members that Congress had previously established. Despite the impact on the FTC, the court emphasized that this ruling should not compromise the independence of the Federal Reserve, citing its distinct historical significance.

This ruling follows the court's decision to uphold the Federal Reserve's autonomy by not allowing Trump to dismiss Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. The court's action reflected a shift in the legal landscape regarding the president’s authority over independent regulatory agencies, which was traditionally upheld by longstanding judicial precedents.