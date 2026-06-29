Justice Rajesh Bindal Joins Galgotias University: A Landmark Move for Legal Education

Galgotias University has made a significant stride in legal education by appointing Hon'ble Justice Rajesh Bindal as an Honorary Distinguished Jurist at its School of Law. Justice Bindal, a former Supreme Court Judge and Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, brings a wealth of judicial acumen to the academic platform.

The esteemed jurist's association with the University aims to integrate decades of constitutional insight and legal experience into the curriculum. His engagement will include mentoring students, delivering key lectures, and promoting initiatives such as moot courts and research collaborations. The collaboration was celebrated in the presence of University Chancellor Shri Suneel Galgotia, reinforcing the University's mission to blend academic rigor with ethical leadership.

Justice Bindal's ongoing engagement with Galgotias has already inspired many, and this new role further solidifies his influence. The University's leadership believes that such collaborations shape proficient legal professionals, well-versed in constitutional values and committed to public service. Galgotias University remains dedicated to nurturing an ecosystem that bridges academia with real-world legal practice.