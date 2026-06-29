Justice Rajesh Bindal Joins Galgotias University: A Landmark Move for Legal Education

Justice Rajesh Bindal, a prominent jurist, becomes Honorary Distinguished Jurist at Galgotias University's School of Law. His appointment aims to enhance legal education through mentoring, lectures, and judiciary-academia collaborations. The move symbolizes the University's commitment to excellence, constitutional values, and public service in legal education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-06-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 19:00 IST
Justice Rajesh Bindal Joins Galgotias University: A Landmark Move for Legal Education
Suneel Galgotia (Right) welcomes Hon'ble Justice Rajesh Bindal as Honorary Distinguished Jurist at the School of Law, Galgotias University. Image Credit: ANI

Galgotias University has made a significant stride in legal education by appointing Hon'ble Justice Rajesh Bindal as an Honorary Distinguished Jurist at its School of Law. Justice Bindal, a former Supreme Court Judge and Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, brings a wealth of judicial acumen to the academic platform.

The esteemed jurist's association with the University aims to integrate decades of constitutional insight and legal experience into the curriculum. His engagement will include mentoring students, delivering key lectures, and promoting initiatives such as moot courts and research collaborations. The collaboration was celebrated in the presence of University Chancellor Shri Suneel Galgotia, reinforcing the University's mission to blend academic rigor with ethical leadership.

Justice Bindal's ongoing engagement with Galgotias has already inspired many, and this new role further solidifies his influence. The University's leadership believes that such collaborations shape proficient legal professionals, well-versed in constitutional values and committed to public service. Galgotias University remains dedicated to nurturing an ecosystem that bridges academia with real-world legal practice.

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