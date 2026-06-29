EU and China Trade Talks: A Promise of Progress

EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic held significant talks with China's commerce minister Wang Wentao in Brussels, aiming to strengthen trade ties by October.

Sefcovic described the discussions as 'intensive, focused and constructive', emphasizing that maintaining the status quo is not viable for EU-China relations.

The talks addressed crucial topics like trade balance, export controls, and intellectual property, with assurances that restrictions on rare earth elements won't impact EU supply chains.