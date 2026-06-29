EU and China Trade Talks: A Promise of Progress
EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic engaged in pivotal discussions with China's commerce minister Wang Wentao. The talks were described as intensive and constructive, focusing on enhancing trade relations. Topics included trade balance, export controls, and intellectual property, with assurances on rare earth supply chains.
EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic held significant talks with China's commerce minister Wang Wentao in Brussels, aiming to strengthen trade ties by October.
Sefcovic described the discussions as 'intensive, focused and constructive', emphasizing that maintaining the status quo is not viable for EU-China relations.
The talks addressed crucial topics like trade balance, export controls, and intellectual property, with assurances that restrictions on rare earth elements won't impact EU supply chains.