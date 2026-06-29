EU and China Trade Talks: A Promise of Progress

EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic engaged in pivotal discussions with China's commerce minister Wang Wentao. The talks were described as intensive and constructive, focusing on enhancing trade relations. Topics included trade balance, export controls, and intellectual property, with assurances on rare earth supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Eu Trade Chief Maros Sefcovic | Updated: 29-06-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 21:26 IST
EU and China Trade Talks: A Promise of Progress
Maros Sefcovic

EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic held significant talks with China's commerce minister Wang Wentao in Brussels, aiming to strengthen trade ties by October.

Sefcovic described the discussions as 'intensive, focused and constructive', emphasizing that maintaining the status quo is not viable for EU-China relations.

The talks addressed crucial topics like trade balance, export controls, and intellectual property, with assurances that restrictions on rare earth elements won't impact EU supply chains.

TRENDING

1
End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

Global
2
Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Global
3
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Global
4
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

Melting Ice, Rising Risk: Why Glacier Hazards Need Urgent Global Attention

Can SDG Education Confront the Power Structures Behind Climate and Hunger?

Can Rural Policy Deliver the SDGs, or Just Promise Them?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026