EU-China Trade Talks: Navigating the Growing Surplus

EU Trade Chief Maros Sefcovic met with China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao in Brussels, aiming for tangible trade results by October during a Beijing trip. Discussions focused on addressing the trade gap and ensuring stable supply chains. The EU's trade surplus with China reached €360.6 billion in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Eu Trade Chief Maros Sefcovic | Updated: 29-06-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 22:35 IST
EU-China Trade Talks: Navigating the Growing Surplus
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EU Trade Chief Maros Sefcovic, following discussions with China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao in Brussels, emphasized the necessity of achieving concrete results from trade negotiations by October.

He detailed the intensive, focused, and constructive nature of the talks, with both parties committing to ongoing dialogue. Sefcovic highlighted the widening trade gap, where China's exports to the EU rise while the EU's market share in China shrinks, as unsustainable.

The parties agreed to form groups addressing trade balance, export controls, intellectual property, and WTO reforms, with China assuring no disruption to EU supply chains amid rare earth controls. The EU leaders have tasked the Commission with obtaining results, as the trade surplus reached €360.6 billion in 2025.

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