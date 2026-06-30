Rising Female Workforce in India's Mega Cities Marks Economic Progress

India's million-plus cities have seen a notable increase in female labor force participation, climbing to 27.2% in 2025 from 19.8% in 2017-18, according to data from the National Statistics Office (NSO). This rising trend reflects a significant enhancement in women's engagement in the workforce.

The NSO findings also indicate an improvement in female employment rates, with the Worker Population Ratio (WPR) for women reaching 25.5%. These cities are emerging as vital centers for economic activity and innovation, underpinning a deeper understanding of their economic dynamics for informed policymaking.

Overall labor force participation in these urban centers has risen, with the LFPR increasing to 52.4% in 2025. Unemployment levels remain consistent with national urban trends, and higher earnings in million-plus cities compared to urban India highlight their growing economic importance.