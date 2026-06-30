Rising Female Workforce in India's Mega Cities Marks Economic Progress
India's million-plus cities have witnessed a surge in female labor force participation, reaching 27.2% in 2025. The NSO reports highlight rising employment rates and higher earnings in these cities, underscoring their growing role as economic hubs. Unemployment trends and factors keeping people out of the workforce are also examined.
India's million-plus cities have seen a notable increase in female labor force participation, climbing to 27.2% in 2025 from 19.8% in 2017-18, according to data from the National Statistics Office (NSO). This rising trend reflects a significant enhancement in women's engagement in the workforce.
The NSO findings also indicate an improvement in female employment rates, with the Worker Population Ratio (WPR) for women reaching 25.5%. These cities are emerging as vital centers for economic activity and innovation, underpinning a deeper understanding of their economic dynamics for informed policymaking.
Overall labor force participation in these urban centers has risen, with the LFPR increasing to 52.4% in 2025. Unemployment levels remain consistent with national urban trends, and higher earnings in million-plus cities compared to urban India highlight their growing economic importance.