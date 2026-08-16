Tragedy on Hungarian Motorway: Polish Bus Disaster Claims Lives

A tragic road accident occurred in eastern Hungary early Sunday, involving a Polish bus carrying tourists. The vehicle overturned on a motorway, leading to the deaths of 12 passengers and injuring at least 10 others.

According to Hungarian police, the accident happened near Mezokeresztes as the bus headed towards Nyiregyhaza. It is suspected that the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, causing the vehicle to veer into a ditch.

Polish authorities, including President Karol Nawrocki and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, have expressed their condolences and are in contact with Hungarian officials. The bus driver has been detained, and investigations are ongoing.