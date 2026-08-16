Torrential Rain Triggers Deadly Floods and Landslide in Spain

Torrential rain has wreaked havoc in northwestern Spain, resulting in the tragic deaths of two elderly women and injuring two infants. The severe weather hit the rural village of Manzanedo de Valdueza, near Pontevedra, prompting an urgent response from emergency services in the Castile and Leon region.

Authorities confirmed the occurrences late on Saturday, with the women, aged around 60 and 80, succumbing to the devastating flood and landslide. The infants are currently being treated for bruising. The disaster comes amid a weather warning issued by Spain's Civil Protection service for storms and heavy rain in seven regions.

This natural calamity follows a period of record high temperatures, which had already resulted in several destructive wildfires across Spain, exacerbating the situation further.