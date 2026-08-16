Iranian Officials Demand Action on Alleged Detained Pilots in Qatar

An Iranian military official alleges that Qatari authorities are unlawfully detaining Iranian pilots. Tehran claims that its fact-finding team has faced significant delays, hindering investigation and resolution efforts. Iran is calling on the International Red Cross to intervene and assist in clarifying the situation.

Mohammad Baqerzadeh, the commander of the Committee for the Search for Missing Persons of Iran's Armed Forces General Staff, stated that for months, the air force's investigation team has been unable to gain access to Qatar. Baqerzadeh accuses Qatari officials of consistently delaying the team's entry and concerns over the pilots' undisclosed status.

Despite the allegations, Qatari authorities deny holding any Iranian pilots. The situation remains tense as Iran seeks urgent international assistance to pressure Qatar into cooperating with the investigation.