India Revamps Provident Fund Framework with New EPF Scheme 2026

The Indian government has introduced the Employees' Provident Fund Scheme, 2026, replacing the 1952 framework. Aimed at digital compliance and labor code implementation, it simplifies withdrawal rules and emphasizes technology-driven processes. Key changes include partial withdrawal access, mandatory digital details, and new compliance requirements for employers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 14:16 IST
India Revamps Provident Fund Framework with New EPF Scheme 2026
Labourers working at a manufacturing site (Photo-ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian government has overhauled its provident fund system with the introduction of the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) Scheme, 2026. This significant update, which replaces the outdated 1952 scheme, seeks to enhance digital compliance, streamline processes, and support the implementation of labor codes, according to the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Puneet Gupta of EY India emphasized the scheme’s role in advancing labor code implementation, highlighting its immediate effectiveness. The modernization includes increased digital procedures and simplified access to withdrawals for employees facing illness, education, marriage, or housing needs. Mandatory submission of Aadhaar, PAN, and Aadhaar-linked bank account details ensures seamless digital transactions.

While maintaining a 12% contribution rate, the scheme introduces new requirements for employers, such as contractor compliance and electronic filings. Furthermore, initiatives like the Employees' Enrolment Campaign 2026 aim to address past compliance issues, offering amnesty for private provident fund trusts. Gupta indicated the scheme's direction towards wider social security coverage and stronger compliance measures.

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