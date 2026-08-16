Marvel Unveils X-Men Cast, Selena Gomez Faces Lawsuit

Disney's D23 event unveiled the new 'X-Men' cast, thrilling fans and marking a significant moment for Marvel Studios. Concurrently, Selena Gomez faces a lawsuit from investors alleging fraud concerning her mental health startup. In India, Zee Entertainment received partial relief, allowing it to issue warrants, boosting its shares.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2026 02:26 IST | Created: 16-08-2026 02:26 IST
Marvel Unveils X-Men Cast, Selena Gomez Faces Lawsuit
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The much-anticipated Disney D23 event unfolded in California, where Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed the star-studded cast of the forthcoming 'X-Men' film. This revelation was one of the major highlights at the biennial event, known for showcasing Disney's upcoming films and series.

In other news, pop sensation Selena Gomez finds herself embroiled in a legal battle. Investors have filed a lawsuit against her, claiming fraud in relation to her mental health startup, Wondermind Global. According to the lawsuit filed in Delaware federal court, investors, who put in nearly $1.2 million, accuse Gomez of not fulfilling her promotional duties.

Meanwhile, Zee Entertainment sees a positive turn as an Indian tribunal partially lifted a securities market ban, permitting the company to pursue fundraising through the issuance of warrants. This development led to a rise in Zee's stock, marking a positive outlook for the broadcaster.

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