The Rise of Invasive Species and Space Ventures

This article covers current science news. It discusses the proliferation of invasive species in the Mediterranean due to global warming, the impact of El Niño on South American seabirds causing them to migrate to Panama, and insights into U.S. rocket company Astra Space's $250 million funding bid amidst its financial struggles, as well as Alphabet's massive returns from its investment in SpaceX.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2026 02:26 IST | Created: 16-08-2026 02:26 IST
The Rise of Invasive Species and Space Ventures
  • Country:
  • Panama

In the tranquil waters of the Mediterranean, global warming is quietly altering the marine ecosystem. Pepis, a seasoned skipper, captures lionfish—an invasive species thriving in these warming waters.

Meanwhile, the effects of El Niño are displacing South American seabirds, pushing them beyond their normal habitats to the unfamiliar shores of Panama Bay, as fish populations move farther afield in search of cooler waters.

On the business front, U.S. rocket company Astra Space is ambitiously seeking $250 million in funding to overcome financial woes, while Alphabet's hefty investment in SpaceX is paying off, scaling to an impressive $94 billion from an initial $900 million, demonstrating explosive growth in space investments.

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