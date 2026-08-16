From Duchenne Drug Revival to Selena Gomez's Startup Scandal: Top Health Headlines

The latest health news highlights Capricor Therapeutics' market soar, the FDA's approval of new treatments, gender care billing controversies, attacks on healthcare in conflict zones, and various court rulings including one against Selena Gomez's mental health startup. The Trump administration's healthcare policies also faced significant scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2026 02:26 IST | Created: 16-08-2026 02:26 IST
From Duchenne Drug Revival to Selena Gomez's Startup Scandal: Top Health Headlines
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In a dramatic turn, Capricor Therapeutics' shares jumped by 70% after the FDA showed interest in revisiting data for its Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug, despite prior rejection. This revival brings fresh hope to the company's stakeholders.

The Trump administration is facing backlash over recent healthcare policies, including the restriction of federal funding for gender-affirming care for minors, affecting millions under Medicaid and CHIP. Additionally, hospitals have been accused of improper billing practices for gender-related healthcare services.

Meanwhile, an appeals court struck down a medical billing formula meant to prevent surprise charges, and attacks on healthcare services in conflict zones surged to alarming levels. In a separate case, singer Selena Gomez was sued by investors for alleged fraud concerning her mental health startup.

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