From Duchenne Drug Revival to Selena Gomez's Startup Scandal: Top Health Headlines

In a dramatic turn, Capricor Therapeutics' shares jumped by 70% after the FDA showed interest in revisiting data for its Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug, despite prior rejection. This revival brings fresh hope to the company's stakeholders.

The Trump administration is facing backlash over recent healthcare policies, including the restriction of federal funding for gender-affirming care for minors, affecting millions under Medicaid and CHIP. Additionally, hospitals have been accused of improper billing practices for gender-related healthcare services.

Meanwhile, an appeals court struck down a medical billing formula meant to prevent surprise charges, and attacks on healthcare services in conflict zones surged to alarming levels. In a separate case, singer Selena Gomez was sued by investors for alleged fraud concerning her mental health startup.