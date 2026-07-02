Balancing Innovation and Stability: India's Progress on Digital Rupee Discussed

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance met with RBI officials and ICAI representatives to review India's Central Bank Digital Currency progress and the broader digital asset landscape. The meeting focused on regulatory challenges, taxation issues, and potential policy interventions to bolster India's digital financial ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 16:02 IST
Balancing Innovation and Stability: India's Progress on Digital Rupee Discussed
Bhartruhari Mahtab, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

On Thursday, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance convened a crucial meeting with officials from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and representatives from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The aim was to evaluate the progress of India's Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), commonly known as the digital rupee, and to explore the broader regulatory framework surrounding virtual digital assets (VDAs).

This meeting comes at a pivotal moment as India navigates the balance between fostering financial innovation and ensuring monetary stability. The RBI has been expanding its pilot projects for its digital currency, but regulation, taxation, and enforcement remain challenges for privately issued cryptocurrencies and other virtual assets.

Speaking to ANI, Bhartruhari Mahtab, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, emphasized that the meeting was part of an ongoing review of the nation's digital asset ecosystem. The committee also worked with the ICAI to understand the practical challenges accounting professionals face under current legal and tax structures. Discussions aimed to identify further policy interventions necessary for protecting consumers and enhancing the digital financial ecosystem.

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