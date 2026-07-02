Balancing Innovation and Stability: India's Progress on Digital Rupee Discussed

On Thursday, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance convened a crucial meeting with officials from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and representatives from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The aim was to evaluate the progress of India's Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), commonly known as the digital rupee, and to explore the broader regulatory framework surrounding virtual digital assets (VDAs).

This meeting comes at a pivotal moment as India navigates the balance between fostering financial innovation and ensuring monetary stability. The RBI has been expanding its pilot projects for its digital currency, but regulation, taxation, and enforcement remain challenges for privately issued cryptocurrencies and other virtual assets.

Speaking to ANI, Bhartruhari Mahtab, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, emphasized that the meeting was part of an ongoing review of the nation's digital asset ecosystem. The committee also worked with the ICAI to understand the practical challenges accounting professionals face under current legal and tax structures. Discussions aimed to identify further policy interventions necessary for protecting consumers and enhancing the digital financial ecosystem.