India's PR Industry Set for Strategic Transformation by 2030

The Public Relations (PR) industry in India is undergoing a significant transformation, with expectations to grow from Rs 3,230 crore in FY26 to Rs 4,500 crore by 2030. This evolution is marked by a broadening of traditional communications into strategic business roles and increased adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), according to the Public Relations Consultants Association of India's (PRCAI) SPRINT 2026 report.

Kunal Kishore, PRCAI President, emphasized the industry's shift beyond a single narrative, suggesting that PR professionals need to refine their strategic capabilities and adopt emerging technologies thoughtfully. The report indicates the widening diversity of PR clients, with government representation nearly tripling, while private corporates see a decrease in their share.

AI investments are notably elevating, predicted to reach 10% of industry revenues in three years. Despite this, concerns over AI misinformation persist, with 80% of respondents acknowledging it as a threat. The report stresses AI's disciplined integration with human decision-making as essential for future competitive edges. The industry's role is increasingly recognized as a strategic business enabler, affirming its evolution beyond mere communications functions, as noted by PRCAI CEO, Deeptie Sethi.