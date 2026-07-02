India's PR Industry Set for Strategic Transformation by 2030

The PR industry in India is projected to expand from Rs 3,230 crore in FY26 to Rs 4,500 crore by 2030. The growth, driven by AI investments, is shifting focus towards strategic business functions. PRCAI's SPRINT 2026 report highlights changing client compositions and the need for strategic capability enhancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 21:23 IST
India's PR Industry Set for Strategic Transformation by 2030
PRCAI logo (Photo/X@PRCAIndia). Image Credit: ANI

The Public Relations (PR) industry in India is undergoing a significant transformation, with expectations to grow from Rs 3,230 crore in FY26 to Rs 4,500 crore by 2030. This evolution is marked by a broadening of traditional communications into strategic business roles and increased adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), according to the Public Relations Consultants Association of India's (PRCAI) SPRINT 2026 report.

Kunal Kishore, PRCAI President, emphasized the industry's shift beyond a single narrative, suggesting that PR professionals need to refine their strategic capabilities and adopt emerging technologies thoughtfully. The report indicates the widening diversity of PR clients, with government representation nearly tripling, while private corporates see a decrease in their share.

AI investments are notably elevating, predicted to reach 10% of industry revenues in three years. Despite this, concerns over AI misinformation persist, with 80% of respondents acknowledging it as a threat. The report stresses AI's disciplined integration with human decision-making as essential for future competitive edges. The industry's role is increasingly recognized as a strategic business enabler, affirming its evolution beyond mere communications functions, as noted by PRCAI CEO, Deeptie Sethi.

TRENDING

1
Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

India
2
Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

South Africa
3
Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Global
4
Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Warns China Must Reform Climate Finance as Net Zero Could Cost Up to CNY487 Trillion

World Bank Calls for Flexible Service Delivery as Conflict Deepens Across 26 Fragile Nations

Why Developing Nations Need Different Energy Policies Than Rich Economies, World Bank Finds

Investment Needs More Than Tax Breaks: OECD Maps a Better Growth Strategy for Latin America

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026