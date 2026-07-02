Germany's Nagelsmann Faces Axe After Historic World Cup Shock

Germany's head coach, Julian Nagelsmann, is on the verge of being ousted after his team suffered a historic defeat at the FIFA World Cup, getting eliminated by Paraguay in a dramatic penalty shootout. Sky Germany reports that Jurgen Klopp is favored to replace Nagelsmann.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 23:04 IST
Germany's Nagelsmann Faces Axe After Historic World Cup Shock
Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In a startling development, Germany's head coach Julian Nagelsmann may be stepping down according to insiders at Sky Germany. This speculation follows Germany's unexpected exit from the FIFA World Cup after losing to Paraguay in a tense Round of 32 match.

Reportedly, Nagelsmann has held discussions with German Football Association officials to assess the disappointing World Cup campaign, which ended with Germany being ousted in a historic penalty shootout. Jurgen Klopp, the former Liverpool manager, is apparently the frontrunner to take over should Nagelsmann be removed. The loss marked the first time Germany, four-time champions, fell from the competition in a penalty shootout.

The pivotal match against Paraguay saw Germany believing they had advanced to the Round of 16 when Jonathan Tah scored during extra time. However, a VAR review disallowed the goal, citing a foul on Paraguay's goalkeeper. The ensuing penalties sealed Germany's fate as Paraguay triumphed 5-3, highlighting Germany's continuing struggle in major tournaments since their 2014 win.

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