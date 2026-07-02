Thrilling Upsets and Victories Mark Day Four at Wimbledon

The fourth day at Wimbledon saw intense matches and surprising results. Flavio Cobolli defeated James Duckworth, setting up a match with Karen Khachanov. Amanda Anisimova and Madison Keys clash in the third round. Notable victories include Iga Swiatek over Karolina Pliskova and Alexandra Eala defeating Maya Joint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Highlights Of The Fourth Day At Wimbledon On Thursday Times Gmt Cobolli To Face Khachanov Next French Open Finalist Flavio Cobolli Beat James Duckworth | Updated: 02-07-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 23:09 IST
Thrilling Upsets and Victories Mark Day Four at Wimbledon
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Wimbledon's fourth day delivered thrilling tennis action with unexpected results. Flavio Cobolli secured a win over James Duckworth, arranging a third-round meeting with Karen Khachanov. Meanwhile, Amanda Anisimova, last year's finalist, edged out Sofia Kenin to set a showdown with 2025 Australian Open winner Madison Keys.

Among other headline matches, defending champion Iga Swiatek exhibited dominance, defeating 2021 finalist Karolina Pliskova in straight sets. Alexandra Eala made headlines by overcoming Maya Joint, who famously ended Serena Williams's comeback bid. Eala advances to face Swiatek in the next round.

Elsewhere, notable players like Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, and Liudmila Samsonova also progressed. The competition remains fierce as top seeds continue their quest for glory under a bright, clear sky at the All England Club, drawing attention from fans and spectators worldwide.

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