Inferno on the Mediterranean: France’s Fierce Fight Against Wildfires

Intense wildfires along France's Mediterranean coast have forced 1,500 evacuations as firefighters battle blazes fueled by strong winds and dry conditions. The crisis affects regions near Canet-en-Roussillon and Marseille, with authorities on high alert for potential environmental hazards from industrial areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Two Thousand Firefighters Were Battling Several Wildfires Fanned By Strong Winds Along Frances Mediterranean Coast On Thursday | Updated: 02-07-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 23:06 IST
Inferno on the Mediterranean: France’s Fierce Fight Against Wildfires
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In a valiant effort, 2,000 firefighters are battling aggressive wildfires along the Mediterranean coastline, spurred by relentless winds and dry conditions after Europe's recent heatwave. Dramatic scenes unfolded as warehouses and yachts burned in the town of Canet-en-Roussillon, casting dark smoke over the beaches.

Officials have evacuated 1,500 people from nearby campsites, forcing a temporary closure of Perpignan Airport. While some fires near Marseille have been controlled, a large blaze continues to ravage the Aude department, posing challenges for emergency services.

As Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu faces a no-confidence vote over his handling of the crisis, France braces for more extreme weather. The World Meteorological Organization cautions about heightened wildfire risks amid high temperatures and dry conditions, with current blazes already scorching 8,700 hectares this season.

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