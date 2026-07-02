Inferno on the Mediterranean: France’s Fierce Fight Against Wildfires

Two Thousand Firefighters Were Battling Several Wildfires Fanned By Strong Winds Along Frances Mediterranean Coast On Thursday

In a valiant effort, 2,000 firefighters are battling aggressive wildfires along the Mediterranean coastline, spurred by relentless winds and dry conditions after Europe's recent heatwave. Dramatic scenes unfolded as warehouses and yachts burned in the town of Canet-en-Roussillon, casting dark smoke over the beaches.

Officials have evacuated 1,500 people from nearby campsites, forcing a temporary closure of Perpignan Airport. While some fires near Marseille have been controlled, a large blaze continues to ravage the Aude department, posing challenges for emergency services.

As Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu faces a no-confidence vote over his handling of the crisis, France braces for more extreme weather. The World Meteorological Organization cautions about heightened wildfire risks amid high temperatures and dry conditions, with current blazes already scorching 8,700 hectares this season.