Mali's New Regulatory Move in Artisanal Gold Trade

Mali's government has created a new regulatory body to oversee the artisanal gold trade, addressing discrepancies between gold export figures and import reports from other countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mali Has Established A New State Entity To Regulate Its Burgeoning Artisanal Gold Trade After Identifying Large Discrepancies Between Officially Declared Exports And Volumes Reported By Importing Countries | Updated: 02-07-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 21:43 IST
Mali's New Regulatory Move in Artisanal Gold Trade
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Mali has launched a new state entity aimed at regulating its artisanal gold trade, as the government addresses issues of significant discrepancies between its officially declared exports and the volumes reported by other importing countries.

The establishment of this regulatory body is a move by the Malian government to gain more control and oversight over the artisanal gold sector which has been suffering from inconsistencies in trade data.

This initiative reflects Mali's strategic approach towards managing its natural resources and ensuring that the benefits from the gold trade are appropriately recorded and received by the country.

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