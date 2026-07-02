Mali's New Regulatory Move in Artisanal Gold Trade
Mali's government has created a new regulatory body to oversee the artisanal gold trade, addressing discrepancies between gold export figures and import reports from other countries.
Mali has launched a new state entity aimed at regulating its artisanal gold trade, as the government addresses issues of significant discrepancies between its officially declared exports and the volumes reported by other importing countries.
The establishment of this regulatory body is a move by the Malian government to gain more control and oversight over the artisanal gold sector which has been suffering from inconsistencies in trade data.
This initiative reflects Mali's strategic approach towards managing its natural resources and ensuring that the benefits from the gold trade are appropriately recorded and received by the country.