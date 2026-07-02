U.S. Labor Market Cools with Sharp Decline in Job Growth

Us Job Growth Slowed Sharply In June And Payroll Gains For The Prior Two Months Were Revised Lower

In June, the U.S. marked a notable deceleration in job growth, signaling a cooling trend in its labor market. The drop followed lowered revisions to previous months' payroll gains, prompting financial markets to reassess the likelihood of imminent interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The Labor Department's employment report highlighted a decrease in the unemployment rate to 4.2%, attributed to 720,000 individuals exiting the labor force—the most substantial decline in participation in over five years—rather than an abundance of job creation.

Economists have suggested that the Middle East conflict, which heightened gasoline prices and inflation, may have impacted job growth. As service sectors such as leisure and hospitality experienced significant payroll decreases, the labor market is perceived to remain in a stable but tepid “low hire, low fire” state.