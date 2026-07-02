U.S. Labor Market Cools with Sharp Decline in Job Growth
U.S. job growth sharply declined in June, indicating a cooling labor market. Payroll increases were revised down for prior months, driven by geopolitical tensions affecting inflation and gasoline prices. The unemployment rate dropped slightly, but was caused by a significant reduction in labor force participation.
In June, the U.S. marked a notable deceleration in job growth, signaling a cooling trend in its labor market. The drop followed lowered revisions to previous months' payroll gains, prompting financial markets to reassess the likelihood of imminent interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
The Labor Department's employment report highlighted a decrease in the unemployment rate to 4.2%, attributed to 720,000 individuals exiting the labor force—the most substantial decline in participation in over five years—rather than an abundance of job creation.
Economists have suggested that the Middle East conflict, which heightened gasoline prices and inflation, may have impacted job growth. As service sectors such as leisure and hospitality experienced significant payroll decreases, the labor market is perceived to remain in a stable but tepid “low hire, low fire” state.
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