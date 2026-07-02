Alexandra Eala: Rising Filipino Tennis Star Making Waves at Wimbledon

Etched On To The Back Of Alexandra Ealas Sun Visor At Wimbledon On Thursday Was A Phrase In Tagalog That Roughly Translates As Once It Grows

At Wimbledon on Thursday, Alexandra Eala etched an unforgettable mark on tennis history. The message on her visor, 'once it grows, it cannot be stopped' resonated perfectly as she became the first Filipino to advance to the third round of a Grand Slam.

Eala, who will next face defending champion Iga Swiatek, overcame a slow start to claim victory over Maya Joint. Her remarkable journey is enhanced by her pride in her Filipino roots, symbolized by her Nike gear adorned with national emblems, encompassing her cultural heritage proudly on the global stage.

Having already broken into the top 50 and securing wins in Birmingham and reaching Berlin's semi-finals, Eala continues to elevate her game, flying the Philippine flag high. Her achievements mark significant personal and national milestones, underscoring her commitment to stay true to herself while driving Filipino tennis to new heights.