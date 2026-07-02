European Shares Surge Amid Mixed Sector Performances
European shares saw an uptick amid varied sector performances, with healthcare leading gains and AI-related stocks retreating. The STOXX 600 closed at a record high, buoyed by weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data that tempered expectations for imminent Fed rate hikes. Healthcare stocks and defense sectors saw notable rises, contrasting with technology index declines.
European shares climbed on Thursday, with varying sector performances buoying the market amid a backdrop of soft U.S. jobs data.
The STOXX 600 index reached a record high as investors anticipated a delay in the Federal Reserve's rate hikes following revised job growth figures.
Leading the charge were healthcare and defense stocks, while AI-linked stocks and the technology index faced declines, reflecting market volatility.
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