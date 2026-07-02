European Shares Surge Amid Mixed Sector Performances

European Shares Edged Higher On Thursday As Gains Across Sectors Countered A Slide In Airelated Stocks

European shares climbed on Thursday, with varying sector performances buoying the market amid a backdrop of soft U.S. jobs data.

The STOXX 600 index reached a record high as investors anticipated a delay in the Federal Reserve's rate hikes following revised job growth figures.

Leading the charge were healthcare and defense stocks, while AI-linked stocks and the technology index faced declines, reflecting market volatility.