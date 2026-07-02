European Shares Surge Amid Mixed Sector Performances

European shares saw an uptick amid varied sector performances, with healthcare leading gains and AI-related stocks retreating. The STOXX 600 closed at a record high, buoyed by weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data that tempered expectations for imminent Fed rate hikes. Healthcare stocks and defense sectors saw notable rises, contrasting with technology index declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | European Shares Edged Higher On Thursday As Gains Across Sectors Countered A Slide In Airelated Stocks | Updated: 02-07-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 22:02 IST
European Shares Surge Amid Mixed Sector Performances
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European shares climbed on Thursday, with varying sector performances buoying the market amid a backdrop of soft U.S. jobs data.

The STOXX 600 index reached a record high as investors anticipated a delay in the Federal Reserve's rate hikes following revised job growth figures.

Leading the charge were healthcare and defense stocks, while AI-linked stocks and the technology index faced declines, reflecting market volatility.

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