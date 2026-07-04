Champions Shine on Thrilling Day at Wimbledon

Highlights Of The Fifth Day At Wimbledon On Friday Times Gmt Gauff Through To Last Seventh Seed And Twotime Grand Slam Champion Coco Gauff Beat Qualifier Claire Liu To Reach Wimbledons Fourth Round For The Fourth Time Sabalenka Outplays Ostapenko World Number One And Fourtime Grand Slam Winner Aryna Sabalenka Powered Past Jelena Ostapenko To Reach The Fourth Round Medvedev Crashes Out Eighth Seed Daniil Medvedev

The fifth day at Wimbledon brought thrilling tennis action as top players clashed on the grass courts. Seventh seed Coco Gauff defeated Claire Liu to secure her spot in the fourth round, marking her continued prowess at the Grand Slam event.

Aryna Sabalenka, ranked world number one, showcased her skills by powering past Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets. In an unexpected turn, eighth seed Daniil Medvedev was ousted by Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff, who executed an impressive victory despite Medvedev's strong play.

With notable performances from other top-seeded players like Naomi Osaka and Jannik Sinner, the tournament continues to captivate fans worldwide, setting high expectations for the next stages of the competition.