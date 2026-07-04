Aryna Sabalenka: Mastering the Grass at Wimbledon

Aryna Sabalenka showcased her grass-court prowess at Wimbledon by defeating Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 6-4. Despite Ostapenko's grass-court titles, Sabalenka prevailed, advancing to the fourth round. She aims to improve beyond her three semi-final finishes, targeting perfection at tennis's spiritual home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | If This Was Meant To Be A Tough Test Of Aryna Sabalenkas Grasscourt Pedigree At This Years Wimbledon | Updated: 04-07-2026 00:24 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 00:24 IST
Aryna Sabalenka: Mastering the Grass at Wimbledon
Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka demonstrated her grass-court mastery at this year's Wimbledon, overpowering Jelena Ostapenko with a decisive 6-4, 6-4 victory to secure a spot in the fourth round.

The match, held on a sunny Centre Court, defied expectations as the world number one dominated despite Ostapenko's two grass-court titles. Sabalenka's performance was characterized by rapid exchanges and a commanding 111 mph ace that sealed the opening set.

Reflecting on her commanding victory, Sabalenka expressed satisfaction with her performance, committing to continual improvement with hopes to surpass her previous best of three semi-final appearances at Wimbledon.

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