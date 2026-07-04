Coco Gauff Charges Forward at Wimbledon with Gritty Victory

Coco Gauff, the seventh seed, reached the fourth round of Wimbledon, achieving her career-best performance at the tournament. Gauff overcame fellow American Claire Liu in a challenging match, despite losing the second set. She will now face Swiss 11th seed Belinda Bencic in the next round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seventh Seed Coco Gauff Reached The Fourth Round And Matched Her Best Wimbledon Display With A Victory Over Fellow American Claire Liu On Thursday To Keep Her Bid For A Third Grand Slam Title Alive The Yearold Former Us Open And French Open Champion | Updated: 04-07-2026 00:41 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 00:41 IST
Coco Gauff Charges Forward at Wimbledon with Gritty Victory
Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff, the seventh seed and former U.S. Open and French Open champion, is making headlines at Wimbledon with her determined performance. She advanced to the fourth round after defeating fellow American Claire Liu in a hard-fought match on Thursday.

The 22-year-old displayed resilience after losing a tiebreak in the second set, clinching victory with a decisive 6-2 win in the third. Gauff had been under pressure to improve on her previous Wimbledon outings, especially after an early exit last year.

With a challenging match now behind her, Gauff sets her sights on Swiss 11th seed Belinda Bencic. Reflecting on the match, Gauff acknowledged areas for improvement but expressed confidence in her gameplay, notably her serving.

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