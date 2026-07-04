Xi Jinping Tightens Grip on Military, Promotes Anti-Corruption Drive
Chinese President Xi Jinping has promoted two military officers to the rank of general as part of his ongoing campaign to eliminate corruption within the People's Liberation Army. In a move to strengthen control, Xi has appointed Zhang Shuguang as head of the PLA's discipline inspection body.
In a strategic move to consolidate power and eradicate graft, China's President Xi Jinping has promoted two military officers to generals. As part of this effort, Zhang Shuguang, a veteran anti-graft officer, has been appointed head of the Central Military Commission's discipline inspection body, state media reported.
Xi's anti-corruption campaign has seen the removal of several high-ranking military officials, reducing the supreme military command to just two members. The ongoing crackdown aims to re-establish discipline within the military, believed by Xi to be crucial for operational effectiveness in contentious regions like Taiwan and the South China Sea.
According to Neil Thomas from the Asia Society Policy Institute, while the purges might impact military readiness in the short term, Xi is focused on forming a more disciplined military force. The current Central Military Commission is expected to see changes after the Communist Party's next congress.