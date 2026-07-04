Power Grid Crisis: PJM Grapples With Heatwave Challenges
PJM, the largest U.S. power grid operator, is under federal alert due to generator outages, transmission line overloading, and high air conditioning demand. Electricity cuts are advised for contract customers. Spot electricity prices in Virginia have skyrocketed due to costly power provision amidst congestion.
In a battle against intense heatwaves and operational challenges, PJM, the largest U.S. power grid operator, reported a federal alert on Friday urging electricity conservation across its jurisdiction. The alert arises from substantial generator failures and overburdened transmission lines, alongside increased air conditioning usage.
PJM has instructed utilities to limit electricity for contract-bound customers during these critical emergencies, impacting an extensive customer base in the Mid-Atlantic, South, and Washington, D.C.
In response to these stress-induced conditions, spot wholesale electricity prices in northern Virginia's data center hub have soared past $2,000 per megawatt-hour, a drastic rise from usual rates of approximately $40 per megawatt-hour. Analysts attribute this steep price hike to the hefty expense of delivering electricity through congested high-voltage lines.
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