Power Grid Crisis: PJM Grapples With Heatwave Challenges

PJM, the largest U.S. power grid operator, is under federal alert due to generator outages, transmission line overloading, and high air conditioning demand. Electricity cuts are advised for contract customers. Spot electricity prices in Virginia have skyrocketed due to costly power provision amidst congestion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Largest Us Power Grid Operator Pjm Said On Friday It Was Under A Federal Alert To Cut Electricity Consumption Across Its Territory As It Battled Generator Outages | Updated: 04-07-2026 00:17 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 00:17 IST
Power Grid Crisis: PJM Grapples With Heatwave Challenges

In a battle against intense heatwaves and operational challenges, PJM, the largest U.S. power grid operator, reported a federal alert on Friday urging electricity conservation across its jurisdiction. The alert arises from substantial generator failures and overburdened transmission lines, alongside increased air conditioning usage.

PJM has instructed utilities to limit electricity for contract-bound customers during these critical emergencies, impacting an extensive customer base in the Mid-Atlantic, South, and Washington, D.C.

In response to these stress-induced conditions, spot wholesale electricity prices in northern Virginia's data center hub have soared past $2,000 per megawatt-hour, a drastic rise from usual rates of approximately $40 per megawatt-hour. Analysts attribute this steep price hike to the hefty expense of delivering electricity through congested high-voltage lines.

TRENDING

1
African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

Ghana
2
Government, Industry Join Hands to Expand Youth Opportunities

Government, Industry Join Hands to Expand Youth Opportunities

India
3
Tragedy Strikes: Russian Attacks Ravage Ukraine Overnight

Tragedy Strikes: Russian Attacks Ravage Ukraine Overnight

Global
4
Hydration Breaks: Changing the Tempo of Football

Hydration Breaks: Changing the Tempo of Football

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Safety Is Failing the Child Protection Test

Next Refugee Health Crisis May Be Chronic, Climate-Driven, and Understudied

The New Climate Divide in Agriculture: Who Can Recover, and Who Cannot

The Hidden AI Labor Crisis: When Platforms Erase the Pathway to Skills

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026