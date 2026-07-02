FTSE 100 Soars Amid Rate Hike Relief

Londons Ftse Hit An Over Twomonth High In A Broadbased Rally On Thursday As A Softerthanexpected Us Jobs Report Calmed Jitters About Potential Interest Rate Hikes By The Federal Reserve The Bluechip Ftse Index Rose To

The FTSE 100 experienced a significant uplift, reaching its highest level in over two months, as concerns about imminent interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve diminished following a softer-than-expected U.S. jobs report.

The blue-chip index climbed 1.7%, closing at 10,652.9 points, a level not seen since late April. This rally was broad-based, propelling the FTSE 100 to new heights.

Meanwhile, the midcap FTSE 250 also enjoyed an upswing, advancing 0.4% to achieve its highest point in two weeks, buoyed by easing fears of rate hikes.