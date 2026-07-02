FTSE 100 Soars Amid Rate Hike Relief
The FTSE 100 reached a two-month high as a weaker U.S. jobs report alleviated concerns over potential Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The index rose 1.7%, marking its highest close since April, while the midcap FTSE 250 also saw gains, reaching a two-week peak.
The FTSE 100 experienced a significant uplift, reaching its highest level in over two months, as concerns about imminent interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve diminished following a softer-than-expected U.S. jobs report.
The blue-chip index climbed 1.7%, closing at 10,652.9 points, a level not seen since late April. This rally was broad-based, propelling the FTSE 100 to new heights.
Meanwhile, the midcap FTSE 250 also enjoyed an upswing, advancing 0.4% to achieve its highest point in two weeks, buoyed by easing fears of rate hikes.