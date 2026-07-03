Global Markets Rally Amid Asian Expansion

Global equities experienced their best week since early May, bolstered by positive Asian activity indicators. The MSCI All-Country World Index rose 1.7% after promising PMI data from China, Japan, Australia, and Singapore suggested regional growth. Meanwhile, Meta's AI setbacks were highlighted by Mark Zuckerberg.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Look At The Day Ahead In European And Global Markets From Gregor Stuart Hunter Global Equities Are Heading For Their Best Week Since Early May As Renewed Signs Of Expansion In Asian Activity Gauges On Friday Helped Lift Stocks Out Of Their Midweek Doldrums The Msci Allcountry World Index Is Up For The Week After Purchasing Managers Index Pmi Data For China | Updated: 03-07-2026 10:04 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 10:04 IST
Global Markets Rally Amid Asian Expansion
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Global markets have rallied to achieve their most robust performance since early May, driven by budding optimism in Asia. Positive indicators from the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data in China, Japan, Australia, and Singapore have alleviated midweek concerns, lifting the MSCI All-Country World Index by 1.7% this week.

This increase gains momentum amidst lukewarm U.S. jobs data, which diminished the likelihood of an immediate rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Following a rough start due to a decline in tech hardware stocks, Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose by 1.1%, with South Korea's Kospi leading the charge.

Despite tech disruptions, highlighted by Meta's delayed AI advancements as per CEO Mark Zuckerberg, investors showed resilience. Meanwhile, European market futures and U.S. e-mini futures also depicted bullish trends, showing slight increases, while the USD faced minimal movement against the yen.

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