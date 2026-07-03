Karnataka Pledges Zero Tolerance for Daycare Abuse Scandal

Karnataka's Minister Priyank Kharge announced a firm stance on a recent abuse scandal involving toddlers at a daycare in East Bengaluru, linked to a reputed company. Speaking on Friday, Kharge underlined a zero tolerance policy for such cases, vowing to take decisive action based on an impending inquiry report.

Addressing media questions, Kharge revealed that the Women's and Child Welfare Department had already sought clarification from the implicated company. He emphasized that daycare centers must rigidly follow both local and global standard operating procedures and conduct thorough staff verifications and background checks, which he suspects were neglected.

The minister expressed deep concern over the incident, labeling it as "a matter of shame" that tarnishes Bengaluru's image. His comments came as the Bengaluru Police Commissioner confirmed the arrest of five daycare staff, who face serious charges after videos showing alleged toddler abuse surfaced. The investigation is ongoing, with a comprehensive review of CCTV footage and other technical evidence.