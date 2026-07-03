South Korea's Strategic NATO Engagement

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will participate in an upcoming NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, from July 7 to 8, according to Seoul's national security adviser. President Lee seeks to enhance defense industry cooperation between South Korea and NATO member states, as announced during a recent press briefing.

During his visit to Ankara, Lee plans to meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and engage in discussions with leaders from Indo-Pacific countries such as Japan, New Zealand, and Australia. His agenda also includes attending the NATO defense industry forum, where he will deliver a keynote speech.

As geopolitical tensions continue to rise, NATO members are boosting their defense budgets and strengthening domestic defense capabilities, emphasized Wi. South Korea, while not a NATO member, aims to align with NATO standards to expand defense material exports. The summit follows a trend of strengthening ties between NATO and the Indo-Pacific following the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.