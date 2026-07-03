South Korea's Strategic NATO Engagement
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is set to attend a NATO summit in Turkey, where he aims to establish defense industry collaboration with NATO member nations. The focus is on bolstering partnerships amid geopolitical tensions, particularly with ongoing cooperation efforts in the Indo-Pacific region.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will participate in an upcoming NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, from July 7 to 8, according to Seoul's national security adviser. President Lee seeks to enhance defense industry cooperation between South Korea and NATO member states, as announced during a recent press briefing.
During his visit to Ankara, Lee plans to meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and engage in discussions with leaders from Indo-Pacific countries such as Japan, New Zealand, and Australia. His agenda also includes attending the NATO defense industry forum, where he will deliver a keynote speech.
As geopolitical tensions continue to rise, NATO members are boosting their defense budgets and strengthening domestic defense capabilities, emphasized Wi. South Korea, while not a NATO member, aims to align with NATO standards to expand defense material exports. The summit follows a trend of strengthening ties between NATO and the Indo-Pacific following the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.