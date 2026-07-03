Asia Stocks Surge Post U.S. Jobs Report

Asian stocks climbed after a moderate U.S. jobs report dampened expectations of a near-term Federal Reserve rate hike. Regional activity indicators suggested economic growth in June, while U.S. job growth slowed, impacting rate hike predictions. This influenced global markets and foreign exchange rates, with mixed results in Europe and Wall Street.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stocks Rose During The Asian Trading Session On Friday After A Lukewarm Us Jobs Report Poured Cold Water On The Prospect Of An Imminent Rate Hike From The Federal Reserve And Regional Activity Gauges Pointed To An Economic Expansion During June After A Shaky Start | Updated: 03-07-2026 11:19 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 11:19 IST
Asia Stocks Surge Post U.S. Jobs Report
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Stocks in Asia experienced an upswing as the trading session unfolded on Friday, influenced by a lackluster U.S. jobs report that tempered expectations of an imminent interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve.

Notably, the broad MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan saw a 2.2% rise, reversing a two-day decline. South Korea's Kospi initially wavered but ended up surging over 6% on renewed interest in chipmaker stocks. Meanwhile, S&P 500 e-mini futures gained 0.4%, and Japan's Nikkei 225 reversed early losses to post gains of 1.2%.

Economic activity data released on Friday suggested an expansion in the region, with Japan's services sector resuming growth and China's services activity experiencing an increased overseas demand. Analysts posit that this indicates stronger economic momentum across the second quarter.

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