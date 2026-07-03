Sensex Surges Past Key Level as Weaker US Data Boosts Sentiment

Indian stocks rose sharply, with Sensex and Nifty indices gaining following weaker-than-expected US labor data, hinting at a more accommodative US Federal Reserve. Easing crude prices and positive financial sector performance in India also buoyed markets, while IT and commodity sectors saw notable gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 10:13 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 10:13 IST
Sensex Surges Past Key Level as Weaker US Data Boosts Sentiment
NSE Building (File Photo-ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Maharashtra

In a robust start to Friday's trading, Indian benchmark indices soared, driven by supportive global cues and weaker-than-expected US labor market data. The Sensex jumped over 500 points, while the Nifty crossed 24,300, buoyed by expectations of a more accommodating US Federal Reserve and declining crude oil prices.

Global sentiment shifted substantially after US jobs data revealed the addition of just 57,000 positions, well below market forecasts. This development has reinforced hopes of easing monetary policy, especially as domestic financials show strong operational health, according to market expert Ajay Bagga.

Key sectors, including IT and commodities, maintained positive momentum. Notably, Nifty IT rose over 2% in its second consecutive session of gains. Meanwhile, subdued oil prices near USD 72 per barrel are lending support to emerging markets, boosting India's trade dynamics as a major crude importer.

TRENDING

1
Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

India
2
Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

South Africa
3
USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

Global
4
Sabalenka's 'Eye of the Tiger' Roars Through Wimbledon

Sabalenka's 'Eye of the Tiger' Roars Through Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

BRICS’ Race to Clean Energy Risks Creating a New Energy Divide

FinTech’s Big Test: Can Digital Finance Deliver More Than Access?

ADB Warns China Must Reform Climate Finance as Net Zero Could Cost Up to CNY487 Trillion

World Bank Calls for Flexible Service Delivery as Conflict Deepens Across 26 Fragile Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026