Indian Markets Surge as Tech Stocks Lead, Nifty Holds Key Levels

Indian equity markets witnessed a strong opening on Thursday, with Sensex and Nifty starting in the green, bolstered by gains in tech stocks. Key sectors like IT saw significant growth, while weak jobs data and falling oil prices positively influenced commodities. Experts emphasize crucial support levels for ongoing market momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 10:35 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 10:35 IST
Indian Markets Surge as Tech Stocks Lead, Nifty Holds Key Levels
A view of the newly renovated NSE atrium bull (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • Maharashtra

Indian equity markets saw an upbeat beginning on Thursday as major indices opened in the green, led by gains in technology stocks. The Sensex started higher at 77,083.14, compared to the previous close at 76,922.64, while the Nifty began at 24,062.20, up from 24,005.85. At the time of reporting, the Nifty was trading at 24,116.05, marking an increase of 110.20 points or 0.46%, and the Sensex was at 77,291.88, up by 369.24 points or 0.48%.

Infosys, HCL Tech, and Tech Mahindra emerged as the top gainers on BSE, with notable performances from financial and steel companies like Tata Steel and ICICI Bank. Despite the overall positive trend, companies like NTPC and Power Grid were among the major decliners. Sector-wise, Nifty IT surged by 3.25%, while most sectors traded positively, except for Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Media.

Commodities saw movements with gold prices rising due to weaker jobs data and lower oil prices, as investors anticipated the US payrolls report to gauge the Federal Reserve's future policy. Banking expert Ajay Bagga commented that the drop in Brent crude presents a domestic opportunity, enhancing India's economic outlook and offering the Reserve Bank of India greater flexibility in liquidity management. Analysts emphasized the importance of the Nifty's 24,000-level support in maintaining its bullish stance, suggesting potential advances or retests based on market performance.

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