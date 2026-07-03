South32's Strategic Shift: Divestment and Downgrade Concerns

Moodys Ratings Said On Friday It Placed Australian Miner Souths Credit Ratings On Review For Downgrade After It Agreed To Sell Most Of Its Aluminium Assets To Alcoa For As Much As Billion The Divestment Would Materially Reduce The Companys Scale

Moody's Ratings announced on Friday that it has placed Australian miner South32's credit ratings under review for a potential downgrade. This decision follows South32's recent agreement to sell the majority of its aluminium assets to Alcoa, a deal valued at up to $5.6 billion.

The divestment is projected to substantially reduce South32's business scale and commodity diversification. Furthermore, it will diminish the company's operating footprint, as these assets contributed, on average, 37% of the company's underlying earnings over the past five years, up until fiscal year 2025, according to Moody's.

This strategic shift comes as the company aims to realign its focus and resources, potentially impacting its financial stability and future earnings prospects. Investors and stakeholders are advised to monitor the ongoing review closely for further developments.