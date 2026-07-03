Keiko Fujimori: A Catalyst for Peru's Economic Stability

Moody's, a leading ratings agency, anticipates that Peru's President-elect, Keiko Fujimori, will play a pivotal role in boosting investor confidence. Her leadership is expected to maintain the current policy trajectory.

Such stability is seen as vital for sustaining the country's economic growth, especially as Peru navigates through political polarization.

Despite fiscal challenges, Fujimori's presidency is being viewed as a crucial element in ensuring the Andean nation's progress and economic stability.