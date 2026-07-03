Dollar's Decline Spurs Euro and Yen Movements

The U.S. dollar experienced its steepest weekly decline since April following a lackluster jobs report, reducing expectations for an imminent Federal Reserve rate hike. This development provided relief for the Japanese yen. Meanwhile, the euro and sterling strengthened, leading to currency market jitters over potential interventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Dollar Slid Toward Its Biggest Weekly Loss Since April On Friday After A Tepid Jobs Report Cooled Market Expectations For A Nearterm Federal Reserve Rate Hike | Updated: 03-07-2026 11:05 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 11:05 IST
Dollar's Decline Spurs Euro and Yen Movements
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The U.S. dollar faced its largest weekly drop since April as Friday's lackluster jobs report dampened hopes for an imminent Federal Reserve rate hike, easing pressure on the struggling Japanese yen.

The weakened dollar pushed the euro nearer a two-week high at $1.1454, gaining 0.6% over the week, while the pound sterling also appreciated to $1.3371, marking a 1.2% increase—the strongest in nearly three months. Despite this, apprehensions lingered in the market regarding potential interventions, especially after Thursday's sudden currency movement lifted the yen from a 40-year low.

The sharp decline in U.S. job growth in June, along with downward revisions for previous months, led traders to reduce expectations for a near-term rate hike by the Fed. The market now anticipates a 52% chance of a rate increase in the September meeting, compared to 64% earlier, as indicated by the CME FedWatch.

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