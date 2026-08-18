US Treasury Yields Surge Amid Middle East Tensions, Economic Worries

US Treasury yields eased slightly on Tuesday, although longer-term rates stayed near long-term highs. This development followed fresh tensions in the Middle East, igniting inflation concerns and negatively impacting stock markets. The situation prompted oil prices to rise for the third consecutive session.

U.S. crude and Brent oil saw moderate gains as hopes for a US-Iran peace deal faded. Financial markets were rattled despite soft US economic data mitigating fears of an imminent Federal Reserve rate hike, with the potential for higher inflation potentially accelerating rate hike plans.

Long-term Treasury yields nearly reached their highest levels since 2007, mirroring trends in Japanese government bond yields. Analysts fear this could drive Japanese investors toward domestic bonds, further pressuring US yields upward. As Wall Street turned cautious, technology stocks suffered losses, reflecting investor anxiety over borrowing costs.