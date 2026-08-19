Dollar's Dance: Eyes on Fed and Global Economies

The U.S. dollar lingered near multi-month lows against major global counterparts. This comes as Treasury yields dipped from their recent peaks, with investors eagerly awaiting insights from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting minutes regarding interest rate directions.

The euro nudged higher, reaching $1.1577, nearing its two-month high, while the British pound hovered at $1.3533 ahead of expected inflation data. Meanwhile, the yen stabilized at 159.56 per dollar, retreating from prior gains after intervention.

U.S. Treasury yields have declined, with the 10-year note at 4.702% and the 30-year bond at 5.282%. Investors eye the Fed's policy minutes for future rate clues amid softer economic data and ongoing Middle East tensions, which have raised oil prices, keeping inflation risks afloat.