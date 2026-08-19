Dollar's Dance: Eyes on Fed and Global Economies

The U.S. dollar remained near recent lows against major currencies as investors awaited Federal Reserve minutes for rate guidance. While the euro and yen held steady, U.S. Treasury yields showed slight declines. Market focus remains on Fed's potential policy moves amid mixed economic signals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 06:59 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 06:59 IST
Dollar's Dance: Eyes on Fed and Global Economies
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The U.S. dollar lingered near multi-month lows against major global counterparts. This comes as Treasury yields dipped from their recent peaks, with investors eagerly awaiting insights from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting minutes regarding interest rate directions.

The euro nudged higher, reaching $1.1577, nearing its two-month high, while the British pound hovered at $1.3533 ahead of expected inflation data. Meanwhile, the yen stabilized at 159.56 per dollar, retreating from prior gains after intervention.

U.S. Treasury yields have declined, with the 10-year note at 4.702% and the 30-year bond at 5.282%. Investors eye the Fed's policy minutes for future rate clues amid softer economic data and ongoing Middle East tensions, which have raised oil prices, keeping inflation risks afloat.

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