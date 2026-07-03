GYAN Wellness Invites Investment for Holistic Growth

Global Yoga Ayurveda & Naturopathy (GYAN) is offering a $50 million Wellness Equity Private Placement for institutional and corporate investment. GYAN aims to revolutionize the wellness sector with diversified wellness centers, organic farms, and the GYAN Mandi online platform, promising significant economic value and growth in India's wellness industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2026 11:44 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 11:44 IST
GYAN Wellness Invites Investment for Holistic Growth
Gyan Wellness Equity Private Placement Offer Valued At RS.450 Crore (USD 50 Million). Image Credit: ANI

Global Yoga Ayurveda & Naturopathy (GYAN) has announced a $50 million Wellness Equity Private Placement issue, available for institutional and corporate investors. Baba Inder Preet, the founder of GYAN, emphasized the diversified portfolio that includes six wellness centers across Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and premium wellness products aimed at transforming the supply chain system.

Set to expand globally, GYAN offers traditional Indian therapies and is acquiring more properties in Jammu and Kashmir. The initiative promotes premium quality wellness products like immunity-boosting chawanprash and herbal teas. The program seeks to capitalize on the growing demand from international markets including the USA, Europe, and Asia.

The business model aims to significantly boost local economies in hill regions, combating migration issues by providing robust income opportunities. The GYAN Mandi online platform offers fair pricing for farm produce, supported by planned cold storage infrastructure to ensure year-round supply stability.

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