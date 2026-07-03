Kyiv Mourns: Struggle Amid Strikes

In Kyiv, rescuers search for survivors amidst the rubble following a deadly Russian missile strike, leaving at least 30 dead and injuring 92. A day marked by mourning, with the attack being the deadliest on the capital this year. Ukraine retaliates as tensions escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rescuers Cleared The Rubble In The Ukrainian Capital Kyiv On Friday In A Search For Survivors | Updated: 03-07-2026 12:53 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 12:53 IST
Kyiv Mourns: Struggle Amid Strikes
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In the wake of a devastating missile and drone attack by Russian forces, rescuers in Kyiv were hard at work clearing rubble and searching for survivors throughout Friday. The assault, which has claimed at least 30 lives and left 92 injured, is recorded as the deadliest in Ukraine's capital this year.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced a citywide day of mourning to honor the victims, amid haunting uncertainty as efforts continue to locate missing persons, including the parents of a hospitalized 10-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces have stepped up their counter-strikes into Russian territory, targeting energy assets amidst ongoing conflicts. Russian retaliatory air campaigns have added to the destruction, previously aiming at both strategic targets and cultural landmarks, marking another grim chapter in the protracted war.

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