Protests Erupt in London Against Pakistan's Actions in PoK

A Pakistani-occupied Kashmir (PoK) activist based in Scotland, Amjad Ayub Mirza, has called attention to worsening conditions in PoK, revealing plans for a substantial protest in London against Pakistan's alleged abuses. Mirza condemned the so-called 'economic blockade' by Pakistan, which he claims has restricted food supplies, intensifying an already dire situation.

Speaking to ANI, the activist accused Pakistan of arresting over 600 members associated with the Joint Awami Action Committee, escalating tensions further. This unrest coincides with July 5, a day traditionally marked as Kashmir Solidarity Day. Mirza emphasized that a major demonstration will occur in London on that day.

Reports from the region suggest military forces have seized a hospital in Rabla Court, refusing to release bodies of the deceased and allegedly causing over 100 deaths. Amnesty International slammed Pakistan's harsh measures in PoK, calling the ban on the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee a severe infringement on civic freedoms.