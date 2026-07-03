China Defends New Ethnic Unity Law Amidst International Criticism

China's foreign ministry has rejected criticisms from the U.S. and EU regarding its new ethnic unity law. Spokesperson Guo Jiakun labeled the critiques as a 'malicious smear' during a daily briefing, asserting the country's stance against the international backlash. The law aims to strengthen ethnic cohesion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chinas Foreign Ministry On Friday Dismissed Us And Eu Criticism Of The Countrys New Law On Ethnic Unity As A Malicious Smear Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun Made The Comment At A Daily News Briefing In Beijing | Updated: 03-07-2026 12:51 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 12:51 IST
China Defends New Ethnic Unity Law Amidst International Criticism
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In a firm rebuttal, China's foreign ministry dismissed criticisms from the United States and European Union concerning the country's controversial new ethnic unity law.

During a daily news briefing in Beijing, ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun described the criticisms as a 'malicious smear,' reflecting the Chinese government's defiance in the face of mounting international scrutiny.

The law, which China claims is intended to strengthen ethnic cohesion, has drawn widespread attention and significant backlash from Western nations.

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