Chinas Foreign Ministry On Friday Dismissed Us And Eu Criticism Of The Countrys New Law On Ethnic Unity As A Malicious Smear Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun Made The Comment At A Daily News Briefing In Beijing

In a firm rebuttal, China's foreign ministry dismissed criticisms from the United States and European Union concerning the country's controversial new ethnic unity law.

During a daily news briefing in Beijing, ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun described the criticisms as a 'malicious smear,' reflecting the Chinese government's defiance in the face of mounting international scrutiny.

The law, which China claims is intended to strengthen ethnic cohesion, has drawn widespread attention and significant backlash from Western nations.