Diplomatic Tensions Erupt Over Coupang Data Breach Allegations
South Korea disputes claims of targeting Coupang over a data breach. The issue, highlighted by a U.S. congressional report, has strained U.S.-South Korean relations. Despite accusations of discrimination, South Korea insists its investigation was fair, stressing inaccuracies in the report and downplaying Coupang's data breach claims.
South Korea has firmly rejected allegations from Coupang and a U.S. congressional report that accuse the nation of unfairly targeting the e-commerce giant over a significant data breach. National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac addressed these claims during a briefing at the presidential Blue House in Seoul.
The issue emerged after a report from the U.S. House Judiciary Committee suggested discriminatory actions by South Korea. However, in a press conference, Wi emphasized that the investigation into Coupang's data breach was conducted without bias. He stressed the importance of preventing further complications in U.S.-South Korean negotiations, including ongoing talks about nuclear-powered submarines.
According to South Korean authorities, the breach involved unauthorized access by a former employee to over 33 million accounts, a scale far more significant than Coupang's assertion of only 3,000 compromised records. Despite the disagreements, both countries seek a resolution that mitigates diplomatic fallout and reinforces their alliance.
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