Diplomatic Tensions Erupt Over Coupang Data Breach Allegations

South Korea Rejected Claims By Coupang And A Us Congressional Report That The Company Was Unfairly Targeted Over A Massive Data Breach

South Korea has firmly rejected allegations from Coupang and a U.S. congressional report that accuse the nation of unfairly targeting the e-commerce giant over a significant data breach. National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac addressed these claims during a briefing at the presidential Blue House in Seoul.

The issue emerged after a report from the U.S. House Judiciary Committee suggested discriminatory actions by South Korea. However, in a press conference, Wi emphasized that the investigation into Coupang's data breach was conducted without bias. He stressed the importance of preventing further complications in U.S.-South Korean negotiations, including ongoing talks about nuclear-powered submarines.

According to South Korean authorities, the breach involved unauthorized access by a former employee to over 33 million accounts, a scale far more significant than Coupang's assertion of only 3,000 compromised records. Despite the disagreements, both countries seek a resolution that mitigates diplomatic fallout and reinforces their alliance.