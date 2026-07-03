Diplomatic Tensions Erupt Over Coupang Data Breach Allegations

South Korea disputes claims of targeting Coupang over a data breach. The issue, highlighted by a U.S. congressional report, has strained U.S.-South Korean relations. Despite accusations of discrimination, South Korea insists its investigation was fair, stressing inaccuracies in the report and downplaying Coupang's data breach claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | South Korea Rejected Claims By Coupang And A Us Congressional Report That The Company Was Unfairly Targeted Over A Massive Data Breach | Updated: 03-07-2026 13:09 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 13:09 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Erupt Over Coupang Data Breach Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea has firmly rejected allegations from Coupang and a U.S. congressional report that accuse the nation of unfairly targeting the e-commerce giant over a significant data breach. National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac addressed these claims during a briefing at the presidential Blue House in Seoul.

The issue emerged after a report from the U.S. House Judiciary Committee suggested discriminatory actions by South Korea. However, in a press conference, Wi emphasized that the investigation into Coupang's data breach was conducted without bias. He stressed the importance of preventing further complications in U.S.-South Korean negotiations, including ongoing talks about nuclear-powered submarines.

According to South Korean authorities, the breach involved unauthorized access by a former employee to over 33 million accounts, a scale far more significant than Coupang's assertion of only 3,000 compromised records. Despite the disagreements, both countries seek a resolution that mitigates diplomatic fallout and reinforces their alliance.

TRENDING

1
Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

India
2
Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

South Africa
3
African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

Ghana
4
USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Safety Is Failing the Child Protection Test

Next Refugee Health Crisis May Be Chronic, Climate-Driven, and Understudied

The New Climate Divide in Agriculture: Who Can Recover, and Who Cannot

The Hidden AI Labor Crisis: When Platforms Erase the Pathway to Skills

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026