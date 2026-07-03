Finance Flashback: Oil Glut, Chip Divergence, and a Copper Conundrum

Every Friday, Reuters Open Interest delivers a concise overview of the financial week with five insightful charts highlighting key trends, unexpected developments, and underappreciated moves defining the last five days.

The first topic centers on the resurgence of a potential oil surplus as numerous tankers exit the Middle East Gulf following a U.S.-Iran interim agreement that ended hostilities and reopened the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, the U.S. chip industry faces mixed fortunes, with record quarterly gains contrasting heavy losses in major tech stocks, raising concerns about excessive AI infrastructure investment. Other highlights include Asia's rising crude imports amid ongoing trade challenges, copper smelters grappling with revenue declines, and the Japanese yen's lowest valuation since 1986.

The focused analysis by ROI columnists sheds light on these pivotal financial trends, offering crucial insights for industry stakeholders.