Japan's Rapid GCC Expansion in India: Driving Economic Collaboration

Japanese companies are swiftly broadening their Global Capability Centres (GCCs) footprint in India, positioning Japan as the leading contributor to India's GCC ecosystem among Asia-Pacific countries, according to a new report from Deloitte India. This expansion highlights Japan's strategic shift towards innovation-led and capability-driven growth in India.

The report, titled 'India's Strategic GCC Play for Japanese Enterprises,' reveals that more than 100 Japanese companies have established GCCs in India, constituting approximately 5-6% of the country's overall GCC landscape. These centers increasingly handle high-value work in areas such as automotive engineering, artificial intelligence, and digital manufacturing.

Experts underline the growing economic collaboration between India and Japan, anchored in technology and innovation. Deloitte India estimates that India's GCC sector could generate an economic impact of USD 470-600 billion by 2030 and directly create 4-5 million jobs. The expansion is also encouraging a geographical shift as cities like Ahmedabad and Coimbatore attract more GCC activity, driven by competent talent pools and supportive state policies.