Strait of Hormuz: Impact on Inflation and French Economic Dynamics

Emmanuel Moulin, France's central bank chief, suggested that events in the Strait of Hormuz are positively influencing inflation. Speaking to Bloomberg TV, he noted that France observed soft economic growth in June and does not anticipate a significant surge in growth during the second quarter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Emmanuel Moulin | Updated: 03-07-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 15:45 IST
Strait of Hormuz: Impact on Inflation and French Economic Dynamics

Emmanuel Moulin, the governor of France's central bank, indicated on Friday that developments in the Strait of Hormuz are having a beneficial impact on inflation. He added that the central bank currently does not foresee any second-round effects.

While speaking to Bloomberg TV, Moulin also reported that economic growth in France during June was subdued and lacked dynamism. There is little expectation for a substantial increase in growth in the upcoming second quarter, he remarked.

Moulin's comments underscore a cautious economic outlook for France amid broader geopolitical events influencing global financial trends.

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