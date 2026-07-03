Strait of Hormuz: Impact on Inflation and French Economic Dynamics

Emmanuel Moulin, the governor of France's central bank, indicated on Friday that developments in the Strait of Hormuz are having a beneficial impact on inflation. He added that the central bank currently does not foresee any second-round effects.

While speaking to Bloomberg TV, Moulin also reported that economic growth in France during June was subdued and lacked dynamism. There is little expectation for a substantial increase in growth in the upcoming second quarter, he remarked.

Moulin's comments underscore a cautious economic outlook for France amid broader geopolitical events influencing global financial trends.