Rising Concerns: Strong El Nino Set to Elevate Global Temperatures

The World Meteorological Organization warns of a strong El Nino emerging within months, predicting it will raise global temperatures and heighten extreme weather risks. El Nino, a periodic warming in the Pacific Ocean, may lead to extreme heat and diverse weather changes across the globe, persisting into 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The United Nations Weather Agency On Friday Raised Its Forecast For The Rapid Emergence Of A Strong El Nino In The Coming Months | Updated: 03-07-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 15:51 IST
Rising Concerns: Strong El Nino Set to Elevate Global Temperatures
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The United Nations weather agency has updated its forecast, anticipating the swift development of a pronounced El Nino in the coming months. This climatic phenomenon, known for elevating global temperatures and intensifying weather extremes, is under close watch by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

Alvaro Silva, a scientist at the WMO, emphasized the significant agreement among forecast models predicting a strong El Nino. Such intensity is crucial as it vastly increases the likelihood of severe weather and climate events worldwide.

Recent forecasts have boosted the WMO's confidence in a strong El Nino, with potential revisions expected if conditions strengthen. El Nino impacts, such as drier conditions in different regions including the Americas and parts of Asia, along with record global temperatures, are anticipated to persist into 2027.

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