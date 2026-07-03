Sunlit Showdowns: Wimbledon Day Five Highlights

Highlights Of The Fifth Day At Wimbledon On Friday Times Gmt Play Under Way Play Got Underway Under Sunny Skies At The All England Club

The fifth day of Wimbledon began under clear skies at the All England Club, promising thrilling matches amidst the summer heat. Jannik Sinner, the defending champion, is set to clash with Jenson Brooksby.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka, the top-seeded woman, takes on Jelena Ostapenko on Centre Court. Novak Djokovic will meet Arthur Rinderknech as he aims for his 25th Grand Slam victory.

Notable performances include Amanda Anisimova overcoming Sofia Kenin and Coco Gauff preparing for her match. The anticipation intensifies as rising stars and seasoned players vie for supremacy on tennis's iconic grass courts.