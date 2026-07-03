Record Trade Amid Tariffs: EU-U.S. Economic Dynamics Unveiled

The trade in goods between the EU and the U.S. reached a record €875 billion last year, but this has hidden economic damages especially in Germany's auto sector. The German Economic Institute highlights a significant drop in car exports, whereas Ireland saw a boost due to tariff-exempt pharmaceuticals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Trade In Goods Between The European Union And The Us Reached A Record Billion Trillion Last Year Despite Tariffs | Updated: 03-07-2026 14:02 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 14:02 IST
Record Trade Amid Tariffs: EU-U.S. Economic Dynamics Unveiled
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Trade between the European Union and the United States soared to a record €875 billion ($1.00 trillion) last year, defying trade barriers. However, a recent study underscores the notable economic damage hidden beneath these figures, particularly impacting Germany's automotive industry.

The German Economic Institute (IW) report reveals a 7.7% increase in EU exports to the U.S., totaling €580 billion, while imports from the U.S. grew by 2.2% to €295 billion. Germany, heavily reliant on auto exports, faced a significant 18.9% decline in exports to the U.S., contributing to a 20.4% overall drop in EU car and parts exports. In contrast, Ireland experienced a 52.7% increase due to tariff-free pharmaceutical and chemical product exports.

Meanwhile, despite a record €865 billion in transatlantic services trade, the EU sustained a €178 billion deficit in this sector. Intellectual property fees, including software licenses and patents, made up over 40% of EU's service imports from the U.S., highlighting the complexities of the transatlantic trade relationship. The ongoing trade conflict has negatively impacted the EU imports of U.S. travel services by around 8%, suggestively linked to fewer European tourists visiting the U.S. last year.

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