Europe's Economic Balancing Act: Navigating Trade Competition with China

The EU's growth is increasingly threatened by losing market share to China rather than just a widening trade deficit. Goldman Sachs highlights the competitive pressure from China's export-driven model, emphasizing its impact on EU manufacturing sectors. The EU may adopt targeted trade measures without imposing broad tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Bigger Drag On European Union Growth Is Losing Market Share To China Rather Than A Widening Trade Deficit With The Asian Country | Updated: 02-07-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 14:59 IST
Europe's Economic Balancing Act: Navigating Trade Competition with China
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The European Union faces a significant economic challenge, not only due to a widening trade deficit but largely from losing market share to competitive Chinese manufacturers. This development comes as Goldman Sachs highlights the increasing pressure on the EU, particularly in the manufacturing sector.

According to the brokerage, China's export strategy has intensified competition in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Eastern Europe, exacerbating the EU's growth concerns. Simultaneously, the European Central Bank revised its growth outlook downward for the year, further amplifying worries about the economic impact of third-market competition.

Despite China's exports to the EU rising by 16% in early 2023, the EU lags behind with less than a 10% increase in exports to China. As discussions on potential policy responses continue, a full-scale tariff regime remains unlikely. The EU is expected to focus on sectors most affected by trade diversion, such as steel, machinery, and basic chemicals.

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